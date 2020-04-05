iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 406.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69.

