iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

