James P. Restivo Sells 6,894 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BNFT opened at $8.45 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 151,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

