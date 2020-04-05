Jane Street Group LLC Buys 26,805 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 247.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $6.29 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

