Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,085 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $23.07 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

