Jane Street Group LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.