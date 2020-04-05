Jane Street Group LLC Has $466,000 Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.82. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.