Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Athenex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Athenex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other news, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.86. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.