Jane Street Group LLC Sells 118,232 Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,590 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

