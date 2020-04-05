Jane Street Group LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.45 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $399.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

