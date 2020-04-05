Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 275,108 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 659.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EQH stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Also, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Insiders purchased a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

