Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,580,888 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

