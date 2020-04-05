Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.