Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 382 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

