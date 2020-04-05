Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 65,725 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of AOS opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

