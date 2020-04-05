Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 709,938 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

