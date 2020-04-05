Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €26.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.40 ($31.86).

Get S&T alerts:

ETR SANT opened at €18.06 ($21.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.44. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a 1 year high of €26.18 ($30.44).

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.