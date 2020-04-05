Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE:LW opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

