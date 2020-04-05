Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Boot Barn stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $310.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 476,121 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,041,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,231,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

