Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

