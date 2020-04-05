Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

TJX Companies stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 145,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 169,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.