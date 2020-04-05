Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.12.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $123.00 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

