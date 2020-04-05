Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €2.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.50 ($4.07).

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €2.41 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €2.03 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of €8.33 ($9.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $294.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.17.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

