Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €175.22 ($203.74).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 52-week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

