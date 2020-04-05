Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €590.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €568.79 ($661.38).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €452.70 ($526.40) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €487.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €520.46. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

