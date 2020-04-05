Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,187 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.43%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Curia acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,398.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

