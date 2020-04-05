Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,446 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000.

OMFL stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

