Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 17,044 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period.

Shares of IGR opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

