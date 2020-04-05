Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 18,931 Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Luckin Coffee stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

