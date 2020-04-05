Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 966 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lincoln National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

NYSE:LNC opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

