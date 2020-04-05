Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2,501.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.