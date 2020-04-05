Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JTD opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

