Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FT opened at $5.67 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

