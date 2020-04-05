Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $12.65 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

