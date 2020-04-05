Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.32. Cronos Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

