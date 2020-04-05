Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sony by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 183,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,060 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,998,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.