Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pulse Electronics worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Pulse Electronics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PULS opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Pulse Electronics Corp has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $50.51.

Pulse Electronics Company Profile

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.