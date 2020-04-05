Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

