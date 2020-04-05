Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,259 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,226,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after acquiring an additional 98,187 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,602,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

