Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,338 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.