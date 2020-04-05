Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Covanta worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Covanta by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $7.09 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

