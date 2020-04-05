Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

