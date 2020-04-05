Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

