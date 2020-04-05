Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

