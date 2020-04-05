Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,765 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of MRO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

