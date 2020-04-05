Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,426 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 245,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $11.90 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.