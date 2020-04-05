Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,864 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,038.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $17.29 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

