Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.65 ($64.71).

LXS opened at €36.27 ($42.17) on Friday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.83.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

