Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LM. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

