Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,121 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

